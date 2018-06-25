BROCKWAY — The 37th Annual Tour de Brockway will weave its way through downtown Brockway and back roads through Horton, Snyder, and Washington Townships on July 4, starting and ending at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School.
But the race that has become the pride of the community was not always so visible.
Terry Maher has been the director for the past 15 years, and when he and his mentor for the first two years, Paula DuBois, came into the race, they had some work to do.
“It was a lot more involved than I had any idea,” Maher said. “I had no race experience at that time. One of the first things I had to do was get more visibility. It was a self-contained course with no one really seeing it other than the cyclists. The riders wanted it longer and more challenging.”
The race is now 21.5 miles long over rolling terrain. Gingerbread Man Running Company sends four timers to keep track of the race. They use a chip timing service that also has a camera backup in case of a photo finish, which happened once.
In the years since Maher came on board, he has taken the race from just road bikes to having categories for tandem bikes, mountain bikes, and hybrid mountain bikes.
The race now has 100 riders. Riders from up to seven states have competed and people from all over Pennsylvania pour into the small town of Brockway to compete. 50 riders go home with trophies and medallions from Trophies and More.
A key to the success of the race is the relationship the Tour has with the Brockway Area School District, PennDOT, the Brockway council, Brockway Police, and the fire department. The school district connection adds an immediately-recognizable benefit for riders.
“I didn’t want the race to become one of those port-a-john races,” Maher said. “The high school opens up the locker rooms for us. People don’t have to drive for hours in their biking gear and they can get showers before they go home. The school district has been very good to us.”
A big race like the Tour de Brockway has a lot of environmental hazards with which to contend. That is where Maher’s relationships with local and state services comes into play.
“The riders have called it the safest race they have ever been in,” Maher said. “The Brockway fire department leads the local volunteer companies to monitor the route. They’re volunteering their time on the Fourth to road marshal. We don’t have to worry about crossing major highways or stopping at stop signs because they’re at those places to stop traffic. The police department is heavily involved in making sure we’re safe.”
Registration for next year’s race begins in February on the Brockway Fourth website at www.brockwayfourth.com. For those interested in racing next year, the online registration fee is $10 less than the fee for registration on race day. All the paperwork can be found online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.