The United States Marine Corps Reserve Ebensburg Unit and Community Action, Inc. announced Toys for Tots registration dates for eligible Jefferson County residents. Registration will take place:
Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 9:00 a.m. –12:00 p.m. at The Foundry, 45 West Main Street, Reynoldsville
Or via telephone, Nov. 1 –Dec. 6 by calling, Community Action, Inc. at (814) 938-3302, ext. 236.
To enroll children ages birth to 16, parents or guardians must provide the following: photo identification; proof of current local address; proof of income or government assistance; and proof of guardianship if the child’s name is different from the parent/guardian.
Participants must NOT be enrolled in other holiday assistance programs.
For more Toys for Tots information, please contact Samantha Schrecengost, Community Action, Inc. at (814) 938-3302 ext. 236, toll free 1-800-648-3381 or via e-mail at volunteer@jccap.org.