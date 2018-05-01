Girls
DuBOIS 79,
BROOKVILLE 71
4x800 relay - 1. DuBois (Trulee Stainbrook, Lauren Usaitis, Kyra Hoover, Julie Marchioni), 11:37.9.
100 hurdles - 1. Brooke Quairiere (B), 16.0; 2. Mad. King (D); 3. Bashline (D).
100 dash - 1. Reese Sayers (D), 13.0; 2. Mo. Johnson (B); 3. Fenice (B).
1,600 run - 1. Emma Fiscus (B), 5:55.9; 2. Horner (D); 3. Usaitis (D).
400 dash - 1. Kyra Hoover (D), 1:06.5; 2. Fenice (D); 3. A. Stewart (D).
4x100 relay - 1. Brookville (Brooke Quairiere, Madison Johnson, Dani MacBeth. Morgan Johnson), 51.7.
300 hurdles - 1. Reese Sayers (D), 49.7; 2. Macbeth (B); 3. Quairiere (B).
800 run - 1. Trulee Stainbrook (D), 2:36.0; 2. Marchioni (D); 3. Park (B).
200 dash - 1. Madison Johnson (B), 27.6; 2. Stancliff (B), Burton (D).
3,200 run - 1. Emalee Horner (D), 13:34.4; 2. McNeil (B); 3. Usaitis (D).
4x400 relay - 1. Brookville (Rilee Stancliff, Morgan Johnson, Madison Johnson, Dani MacBeth), 4:20.8.
Shot put - 1. Crystal Clinger (D), 32-4; 2. Snyder (D); 3. Hergert (B).
Discus - 1. Crystal Clinger (D), 104-11 1/2; 2. Snyder (D); 3. Baumgartner (D).
Javelin - 1. Caitlin Drahushak (D), 103-6 1/2; 2. Miller (B); 3. Gotwald (B).
Triple jump - 1. Brooke Quairiere (B), 33-4; 2. Hoffer (D); 3. Mad. King (D).
Long jump - 1. Madison Johnson (B), 16-5; 2. MacBeth (B); 3. Sayers (D).
High jump - 1. Jerica Fischer (D), 5-1; 2. Mo. Johnson (B); 3. Mackins (B0.
Pole vault - 1. Mattisen Drake (B), 8-6; 2. Gilga (D); 3. Mar. King (D).
DuBOIS 122,
BELLEFONTE 28
4x800 relay - 1. DuBois (Trulee Stainbrook, Lauren Usaitis, Kyra Hoover, Julie Marchioni), 11:37.9.
100 hurdles - 1. Maddison King (D), 16.7; 2. Bashline (D); 3. Linn (B)
100 dash - 1. Reese Sayers (D), 13.0; 2. Fenice (D); 3. Harper (D).
1,600 run - 1. Shirey (B), 6:07.1; 2. Horner (D); 3. Usaitis (D).
400 dash - 1. Kyra Hoover (D), 1:06.5; 2. Robson (B); 3. Fenice (D).
4x100 relay - 1. DuBois (Alana Burton, Maddison King, Ashley Stewart, Reese Sayers), 52.9.
300 hurdles - 1. Reese Sayers (D), 49.7; 2. Mad. King (D); 3. Linn (B).
800 run - 1. Trulee Stainbrook (D), 2:36.0; 2. Marchioni (D); 3. Rothrock (B).
200 dash - 1. Alana Burton (D), 29.0; 2, Fenice (D); 3. A. Usaitis (D).
3,200 run - 1. Emalee Horner (D), 13:34.4; 2. Usaitis (D); 3. Wingard (D).
4x400 relay - 1. DuBois (Trulee Stainbrook, Ashley Stewart, Kyra Hoover, Julie Marchioni), 4:38.0.
Shot put - 1. Pighetti (B), 35-5 1/2' 2. Cr. Clinger (D); 3. Snyder (D).
Discus - 1. Crystal Clinger (D), 104-11 1/2; 2. Snyder (D); 3. Pighetti (B).
Javelin - 1. Caitlin Drahushak (D), 103-6 1/2; 2. Baumgratner (D); 3. Kozel (B).
Triple jump - 1. Kelli Hoffer (D), 32-0 1/2; 2. Mad. King (D); 3. Robson (B).
Long jump - 1. Reese Sayers (D), 15-10; 2. Robson (B); 3. Fischer (D).
High jump - 1. Jerica Fischer (D), 5-1; 2. Linn (B); 3. Harper (D).
Pole vault - 1. Heather Gilga (D), 7-6; 2. McKeague (B); 3. Mar. King (D).
Boys
BROOKVILLE 90,
DuBOIS 60
4x800 relay - 1. DuBois (Layton Yarus, Jacob Butterfuss, Andrew Boyle, Logan Wells), 9:15.4.
110 hurdles - 1. Dillon Olson (B), 15.7; 2. Singleton (B); 3. Hoover (B).
100 dash - 1. Kenny Garvey (D), 11.3; 2. Hopson (D); 3. Dworek (B).
1,600 run - 1. Kaleb Stevens (D), 5:13.7; 2. Baughman (B); 3. Kunes (D).
400 dash - 1. Ian Thrush (B), 51.1; 2. Yarus (D); 3. MacBeth (B).
4x100 relay - 1. Brookville (Jack Krug, Bryan Dworek, Ian Thrush, Dillon Olson), 44.4.
300 hurdles - 1. Dillon Olson (BV), 40.7; 2. Singleton (B); 3. Saunders (D).
800 run - 1. Denton Brentham (B), 2;10.8; 2. Boyle (D); 3. Kunes (D).
200 dash - 1. Kenny Garvey (D), 23.5; 2. Hopson (D); 3. Henery (D).
3,200 run - 1. Kaleb Stevens (D), 11:26; 2. Sorbin (B); 3. W. Thrush (B).
4x400 relay - 1. Brookville (Dillon Olson, Jack Krug, Denton Brentham, Ian Thrush), 3:39.0.
Shot put - 1. Riley Barnett (D), 37-8; 2. Meighan (D); 3. Shaffer-Doan (D).
Discus - 1. Bryce Hooven (B), 123-6; 2. Bylerly (B); 3. Shaffer-Doan (D).
Javelin - 1. Riley Barnett (D), 153-7; 2. Wolfe (B); 3. MacBeth (B).
Triple jump - 1. De-Angelo Coffey (B), 41-8; 2. Hooven (B); 3. Meinert (D).
Long jump - 1. De-Angelo Coffey (B), 20-5 1/2; 2. Meinert (D); 3. Hooven (B).
High jump - 1. Jordan Meinert (D), 6-0; 2. Hooven (B); 3. Coffey (B).
Pole vault - 1. Griffen Wolfe (B), 10-6; 2. Park (B); 3. Kulik (B).
BELLEFONTE 88,
DuBOIS 62
4x800 relay - 1. Bellefonte (Hovis, Methuen, Pope, Melius), 9:05.0.
100 hurdles - 1. Brenden Saunders (D), 18.6; 2. McDonald (D); 3. Murray (D).
100 dash - 1. Kenny Garvey (D), 11.3; 2. Hopson (D); 3. Henery (D).
1,600 run - 1. Pope (B), 4:55,3; 2, Melius (B); 3. Stevens (D).
400 dash - 1. Hovis (B), 51.1; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Cavone (B).
4x100 relay - 1. DuBois (Kyle Hopson, Damien Ashenfelter, Dom DiLullo, Kenny Garvey), 46.6.
300 hurdles - 1. Brenden Saunders (D), 44.4; 2. Naspinski (B); 3. Murray (D).
800 run - 1. Pope (B), 2:08.9; 2. Melius (B); 3. Boyle (D).
200 dash - 1. Kenny Garvey (D), 23.5; 2. Hospon (D); 3. Henery (D).
3,200 run - 1. Kaleb Stevens (D), 11:26; 2. Fenstermacher (D); 3. Decker (B).
4x400 relay - 1. DuBois (Kenny Garvey, Andrew Boyle, Jacob Butterfuss, Damien Ashenfelter), 3:41. 4.
Shot put - 1. Kroell (B), 47-1 1/2; 2. Lambert (B); 3. Barnett (D).
Discus - 1. Lambert (B), 136-5; 2. Kroell (B); 3. Shaffer-Doan (D).
Javelin - 1. Riley Barnett (D), 153-7; 2. Lambert (B); 3. Connor (D).
Triple jump - 1. Jordan Meinert (D), 39-6 1/2; 2. Hovis (B); 3. Boyle (D).
Long jump - 1. Jordan Meinert (D), 19-11 1/2; 2. Hopson (D); 3. Cooke (B).
High jump - 1. Jordan Meinert (D), 6-0; 2. Johnson (B); 3. Murray (D).
Pole vault - 1. Johnson (B), 9-0; 2. Gildersleeve (D); 3. Grimm (D).
