Girls
DuBOIS 91.5,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 58.5
4x800 relay - 1. DuBois (Julie Marchioni, Kyra Hoover, Trulee Stainbrook, Lauren Usaitis), 10:53.2; 2. Punxsy.
100 hurdles - 1. Nesbitt (P), 17.17; 2. Mad. King (D); 3. Bashline (D).
100 dash - 1. Reese Sayers (D), 13.16; 2. Stewart (D); 3. Fenice (D).
1,600 run - 1. Roberts (P), 6:07.3; 2. Horner (D); 3. L. Usaitis (D).
400 dash - 1. Horner (P), 1:04.7; 2. Hoover (D); 3. Stewart (D).
4x100 relay - 1. DuBois (Alana Burton, Cayla Donahue, Maddie King, Reese Sayers), 54.8.
300 hurdles - 1. Reese Sayers (D), 52.7; 2, Mad. King (D); 3. Sprague (D).
800 run - 1. Julie Marchioni (D), 2:39.4; 2. Stainbrook (D); 3. Whitman (P).
200 dash - 1. Horner (P), 29.0; 2. Fenice (D); 3. Stewart (D).
3,200 run - 1. Lauren Usaitis (D), 13:44.2; 2. Horner (D); 3. Hockenberry (P).
4x400 relay - 1. DuBois (Julie Marchioni, Trulee Stainbrook, Ashley Stewart, Kyra Hoover), 4:45.7; 2. Punxsy.
Shot put - 1. Dyson (P), 37-4; 2. Cry. Clinger (D); 3. Snyder (D).
Discus - 1. Dyson (P), 115-1; 2. Cry. Clinger (D); 3. Snyder (D).
Javelin - 1. Ludwig (P), 91-11; 2. Drahushak (D); 3. Baumgartner (D).
Triple jump - 1. Miller (P), 33-10; 2. Mad. King (D); 3.Allman (D).
Long jump - 1. Reese Sayers (D), 16-3 1/2; 2. Doverspike (P); 3. Burton (D).
High jump - 1. Miller (P), 5-3; 2. Reed (P); 3(t). Fischer (D), Bridges (P).
Pole vault - 1. Nesbitt (P), 8-6; 2. Mar. King (D); Gilga (D).
Boys
PUNXSUTAWNEY 79,
DuBOIS 71
4x800 relay - 1. Punxsy (Delarme, Bartlebaugh, E. May, M. Werle), 8:58.5; 2. DuBois
110 hurdles - 1. Kyle (P), 16:02; 2. Knatt (P); 3. Saunders (D).
100 dash - 1. Kyle Hospon (D), 11:45; 2. Garvey (D); 3. Pearce (P).
1,600 run - 1. Bartlebaugh (P), 4:55.4; 2. McLaughlin (P); Ingros (P).
400 dash - 1. Werhle (P), 52.4; 2. Yarus (D); 3. States (P).
4x100 relay - 1. DuBois (Damien Ashenfelter, Kyle Hopson, Dom DiLullo, Kenny Garvey), 53.0; 2. Punxsy, DQ.
300 hurdles - 1. Lyle (P), 44.0; 2. Knarr (P); 3. Saunders (D).
800 run - 1. Boyle (D), 2:10.3; 2. Bartlebaugh (P); 3. Yarus (D).
200 dash - 1. Pearce (P), 23.7; 2. Hopson (D); 3. Gianvito (P).
3,200 run - 1. McLaughlin (P), 10:59; 2. Fenstermacher (D); 3. Wells (D).
4x400 relay - 1. Punxsy (States, Knarr, Gianvito, Werhle), 3:43.4; 2. DuBois.
Shot put - 1. Greenblatt (P), 43-2; 2. R. Barnett (D); 3. Greenwalt (P).
Discus - 1. Bellirillo (P), 108-5; 2. Shaffer-Doan (D); 3. R. Barnett (D).
Javelin - 1. Riley Barnett (D), 147-3; 2. Connor (D); 3. Presloid (P).
Triple jump - 1. Jordan Meinert (D), 38-9 1/2; 2. Boyle (D); 3. States (P).
Long jump - 1. Kyle Hopson (D), 19-9; 2. Meinert (D); 3. Lyle (P).
High jump - 1. Jordan Meinert (D), 5-8; 2. States (P); 3. Presloid (P).
Pole vault - 1. Presloid (P), 10-6; 2. Grimm (D); 3. Gildersleeve (D).
