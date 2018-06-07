CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday that a traffic change will start today as work continues a Route 36 bridge job in Chest Township, Clearfield County. The bridge spans a branch of Chest Creek between Newburg and Westover boroughs. The existing bridge will be replaced with a new box culvert, allowing PennDOT to remove it from Clearfield County’s structurally deficient list.
Crews have been working for the past few weeks to build a temporary roadway adjacent to the bridge. Starting today, June 8, traffic will be switched to the temporary road to travel around the work zone. The temporary road will be in service through July.
A reduced speed limit of 35 mph will be enforced on the temporary road. Additionally, a southbound passing lane on Route 36 will be eliminated for the duration of the project, which is expected to be finished by mid-November.
Francis J. Palo, Inc., of Clarion is the contractor for this $974,000 project. Work includes demolition of the existing 12-foot bridge, placement of a new box culvert, paving of approaches and roadway surface, and guide rail installation. The existing bridge carries an average of more than 1,400 vehicles each day.
All work is weather and schedule dependent. Drivers are reminded to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.
