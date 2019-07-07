CLEARFIELD — The traffic pattern for a bridge replacement project in Newburg Borough, Clearfield County, is scheduled to change today, Monday, July 8, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. A long-term lane closure on a bridge spanning Wilson Run on Route 36 will be shifting from the southbound lane to the northbound lane.
Temporary traffic signals were installed in April, and they will continue to enforce the long-term closure of the northbound lane. The bridge is being replaced using half-width phasing, and the southbound lane will remain open to traffic.
Overall work will include replacement of the bridge, roadway and approach paving, guide rail upgrades, pavement markings, and miscellaneous work.
The existing bridge is 34-feet long, was built in 1930 and is traveled by nearly 1,600 vehicles daily. PennDOT expects the new bridge to be open to traffic by the end of September.
Charles J. Merlot, Inc. of Mineral Point, PA is the contractor for this $1.45 million job.
PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.