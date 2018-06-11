PHILIPSBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced today that repairs to the traffic signal located at the intersection of Routes 322 and 53 near Philipsburg in Decatur Township, Clearfield County, are complete. The signal had been flashing red since last Tuesday after a crash caused damage to the signal’s controller cabinet.
The stop signs set up at the intersection have been removed and traffic is flowing normally. PennDOT thanks motorists for their patience while it worked to resolve this temporary inconvenience.
