NEW BETHLEHEM – A 35-year-old New Bethlehem woman is facing drug-related charges following an incident on June 1 at approximately 4:15 p.m. in New Bethlehem.
Audra Lorraine Bright was charged with possessing a controlled or counterfeit substance, and using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
While on patrol along Route 28/66 (Broad Street), police said they pulled over a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro, operated by an unidentified driver, with an expired inspection sticker. The driver appeared excessively nervous, and the passenger, Bright, appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
During a consented search, three glassine bags containing suspected heroin, as well as an empty glassine bag and a cut straw with suspected heroin residue, were allegedly discovered in Bright’s wrist wallet.
Bright reportedly admitted to purchasing the heroin and to using the drug.
Charges were filed July 15 by state police with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.