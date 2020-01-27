RIMERSBURG – A 33-year-old East Brady man is facing drug and other charges stemming from an incident on Jan. 17 along Main Street in Rimersburg.
Gerald Joseph Sleigher II was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana, using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle without a headlight and noise suppression system.
New Bethlehem Police officers were on routine patrol when they observed Sleigher’s 1998 Acura sedan traveling south on Main Street without a headlight and with an exhaust amplifying “an unreasonable amount of noise.”
The vehicle was pulled over at approximately 7:05 p.m.
A strong odor of raw marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle, police said.
When asked about the smell, Sleigher allegedly initially said there was nothing illegal inside the vehicle, but later retrieved a small amount of marijuana from the passenger’s seat.
During a search of the vehicle, almost four grams of marijuana, a small glass pipe, grinder containing 0.29 grams of marijuana and a vaporizer were reportedly discovered.
Reports state that Sleigher agreed to and passed field sobriety testing.
Charges were filed Jan. 22 by NBPD Sgt. Daniel Clark Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.