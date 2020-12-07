RIMERSBURG – A 29-year-old Rimersburg man is facing drug and other charges stemming from an incident on Nov. 12 at approximately 7:10 p.m. in Rimersburg.
Cody Dewayne Altman was charged with using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia, possessing a small amount of marijuana, operating a vehicle without a headlight and operating a vehicle with a covered window.
According to court documents, New Bethlehem Police officers were on patrol when they observed Altman’s Jeep traveling north on School Street with a burned out headlight and a back window covered in black plastic. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Main Street and Monterey Road.
While speaking with Altman, police said a prescription bottle was observed in his hoodie pocket. When asked if the medication was prescribed to him, Altman allegedly admitted that the bottle contained “a little bit of marijuana.”
An odor of marijuana was reportedly detected coming from the bottle.
During a search, according to reports, a marijuana grinder and a vape were discovered in Altman’s vehicle.
Altman allegedly told police that he didn’t know the items were in the Jeep.
Police said the prescription bottle found on Altman contained about one-and-a-half grams of marijuana. Charges were filed Dec. 2.