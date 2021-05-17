SLIGO – A 60-year-old Sligo woman is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges stemming from an incident on April 24 at approximately 6:45 p.m. along Front Street, just west of Route 68, in Sligo.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Kathy Lynn Stormer was also charged with careless driving and disregarding traffic lanes.
While traveling west along Route 68, police said they observed a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Stormer, weaving within its lane, swerving over the fog line four times.
The vehicle was pulled over along Front Street.
A strong odor of alcohol was reportedly detected coming from the vehicle, and Stormer had slurred speech, droopy eyelids, and bloodshot and glassy eyes.
Stormer allegedly admitted to having “a few” drinks earlier in the evening.
Police said Stormer showed signs of impairment while completing field sobriety tests, and a portable breath test had a positive result for alcohol.
She was placed into custody and transported to Clarion Hospital where test results indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.168 percent.
Charges were filed May 17 by state police Cpl. Marc Hunsberger with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.