RIMERSBURG – A 33-year-old Rimersburg man is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges stemming from an incident on Oct. 26, 2019 at approximately 1:05 a.m. along Route 68 in Rimersburg.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Alex Jonathan Schill was charged with one count each of failing to drive on the right side of the road, failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving.
While traveling north on Route 68, police said they noticed Schill’s pick-up truck crossing over the fog lines in the southbound lane.
As it approached the area of Pollock’s Auto Body, the truck allegedly crossed halfway into the oncoming lane. It was also observed riding the center lines and weaving within its lane, reports state.
A traffic stop was conducted along Route 68, near Carr Street.
An open six-pack of beer was reportedly discovered in the bed of the truck, and a strong odor of alcohol was detected coming from inside.
Schill allegedly admitted to having “a couple” drinks, and showed impairment.
Test results showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.156 percent.
Charges were filed Jan. 8 by state police Trooper Patrick Berggren with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.