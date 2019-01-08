REDBANK TWP. – A 54-year-old Oak Ridge man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from an incident on Dec. 1, 2018 along Route 28 in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
Darrell Shearer was charged with two counts of DUI, and one count of failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
According to court documents, a Honda Civic, driven by Shearer, was pulled over near Nolf Chrysler Dodge at approximately 11:55 p.m. after it was observed crossing the double yellow lines multiple times and, at one point, traveling completely into the oncoming lane.
A strong odor of alcohol was reportedly detected coming from the vehicle and Shearer had bloodshot eyes.
Shearer allegedly admitted to drinking, but said he had “stopped counting” when asked how many drinks he consumed.
As Shearer was exiting the vehicle to complete field sobriety tests, his passenger, Darren Burford, reportedly handed the officers his state police identification badge but was advised that it would do nothing to help his friend because drinking and driving is unacceptable.
Burford allegedly attempted to exit the vehicle on several occasions, ignoring multiple police commands to stay inside. He was unable to maintain his balance while walking to the back of the vehicle and engaged in a verbal disagreement with officers, reports state. Burford eventually complied and called someone to pick him up.
Shearer was unable to perform field sobriety tests successfully and was transported to Clarion Hospital for blood tests. Pollock’s Towing was dispatched to the scene to tow the vehicle, police said.
While en route to the hospital, Shearer reportedly apologized for his friend’s actions and admitted to drinking and driving.
Test results indicated Shearer’s blood alcohol content to be 0.261 percent.
Charges against Shearer were filed Jan. 2 by New Bethlehem Police Officer Nick Hawk with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.