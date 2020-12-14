PERRY TWP. – A 19-year-old Parker man was accused of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Nov. 6 at approximately 4:40 a.m. along Route 368, just west of Terwilliger Road, in Perry Township.
Austin Michael Everly IV was charged with DUI, reckless driving, careless driving, exceeding maximum speed limits and other traffic violations.
According to court documents, state police were on patrol near Perryville when they observed Everly’s westbound 2012 GMC Sierra crossing the fog line. Troopers began to follow the vehicle, and observed it weaving within its lane and continuing to cross the fog and center lines. The vehicle was also clocked traveling 54 mph in a 35 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted.
During the stop, police said an odor of burnt marijuana was immediately detected coming from the vehicle. Everly also had slow speech and bloodshot eyes.
Everly allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle and said that he had put a pipe with a partially burnt bud behind the seat when he was pulled over.
He reportedly showed signs of impairment while completing field sobriety tests and was arrested.
While searching the vehicle, police said a pipe and a small baggie of marijuana were discovered behind the seat.
Everly was taken to Clarion Hospital, where a blood test indicated that he was under the influence of a controlled substance, including cannabis, reports state.
Charges were filed Dec. 7 by Trooper John Dubovi with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.