NEW BETHLEHEM – A New Kensington man is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges following an incident on July 18 at approximately 6 p.m. along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Joseph James Price, 71, was charged with one count each of violating the minimum speed regulation and failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Police Department was dispatched to a report of an aggressive driver along Route 28 in Hawthorn. In reporting the incident, the witness told Clarion County 911 that a Nissan Pathfinder was crossing the center lines and driving slowly for the posted speed limit.
The NBPD eventually located the vehicle, later discovered to be driven by Price, traveling along Broad Street/Wood Street in New Bethlehem with a long line of traffic following behind. Officers began to follow the vehicle and clocked it traveling 15 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Price continued at a slow speed through South Bethlehem to the passing lane along Route 28, where his vehicle was reportedly observed crossing over the center lines and back into the travel lane multiple times. A traffic stop was initiated.
Police said an odor of alcohol was detected coming from the vehicle, and Price had bloodshot eyes and appeared to be confused.
Initially, Price allegedly denied that he had been drinking, but eventually admitted to having “a couple.”
Field sobriety tests were not conducted due to medical reasons, but Price agreed to a breath test, which showed a result over the legal limit, reports state.
Price was taken into custody for DUI and transported to Clarion Hospital where test results indicated his blood alcohol content to be 0.188 percent.
Charges were filed Aug. 17 by NBPD Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.