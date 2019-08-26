EAST BRADY – A 68-year-old East Brady man is facing charges stemming from an incident on July 25 along Kellys Way in East Brady.
Dan R. Heginbotham was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of operating a vehicle without rear brake lights.
While on patrol along Kellys Way in East Brady, police said they observed Heginbotham’s Ford sedan traveling east without a working brake light. The vehicle turned onto First Street and a traffic stop was conducted.
Heginbotham reportedly smelled of alcohol and had glassy eyes and slurred speech.
According to reports, Heginbotham agreed to field sobriety tests, but was unable to complete them successfully. A portable breath test also showed positive results for alcohol.
He was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to Clarion Hospital. Test results indicated his blood alcohol content to be 0.214 percent.
Charges were filed Aug. 26 by New Bethlehem Police Officer Taylor Smith with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.