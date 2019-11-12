HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration announced yesterday (Tuesday) grant funding totaling $900,000 for two trail projects in Clarion County.
“Trails provide a close-to-home connection to nature and recreation that is always free or affordable,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “We are happy to provide these grants to increase trail miles and expand the outdoor recreation assets that draw visitors to the Pennsylvania Wilds.”
The grants are:
• Clarion County — $500,000 from the Keystone Fund for work on the Armstrong Trail in Brady Township. The project will include the rehabilitation of the southern portion of the Brady Tunnel, and construction of approximately two miles of trail.
• Rail 66 County Trail— $400,000 from the Pennsylvania Recreational Trails Program Fund for development of the Knox Kane Rail Trail in Farmington Township. The project will include the creation of approximately eight miles of trail from the intersection of Route 66 and Route 36 to the Forest County line, and a trailhead.
The 36-mile long Armstrong Trail is located on the former Allegheny Valley Railroad line along the eastern bank of the Allegheny River in Armstrong and Clarion counties.
The Knox Kane Rail Trail is named for the former rail line it follows, the Knox and Kane Railroad, which was used for both freight and passenger service. Trail advocates hope to one day expand this scenic rail-trail to 74 miles.
The investments are among 37 grants, awarded statewide, totaling approximately $11.2 million, for trail projects including planning, construction and rehabilitation. A complete list of the grants is on the DCNR website.