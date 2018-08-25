Workforce Solutions is hosting a training program for those interested in a career in electronics and instrumentation. Employers throughout our region are looking for this skill set and the program has been developed to address this need.
A short term Electronics and Instrumentation (E&I) Training is being offered at the Marilyn Horne Hall, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. The 144-hour training will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. beginning on Sept. 25 and continuing through Dec. 20. There is no cost to the participant as the training is being funded by Workforce Solutions and the Department of Community and Economic Development and provided by Penn College. E & I is a specialized brand of electrical control and electronics that deals with measurement, control and automation of processes. Most manufacturing companies need employees trained in this discipline.
For more information regarding registering for this class or for more information please contact the Workforce Solutions office at 814-245-1835.
