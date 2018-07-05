CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. announced Monday that the District Attorney’s Office and the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County (CAC-CC) recently conducted training to aid in the prosecution of child abuse cases.
Shaw explained that members of the Clearfield County Multi-Disciplinary Team received Unmasking the Sexual Offender training from Veronique N. Valliere, Psy.D., a nationally recognized expert within the field. Training topics included victim selection, identifying vulnerability, grooming behavior, and victim selection to meet deviance needs. Participants at the training included local law enforcement, prosecutors, Children, Youth, and Family Services, mental health providers, victim advocacy organizations, forensic interviewers, and medical professionals.
Shaw reported that this training was a success and more than 70 people were trained on this vital topic throughout the day. Shaw thanked all those who took time out of their busy schedule to attend this training.
Anyone with knowledge or information about a crime is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at (800)-376-4700. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting the Clearfield County District Attorney website at “www.ClearfieldDA.org” and selecting “Report A Crime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.