Pennsylvania lawmakers have expressed a desire to replace the school property tax with another funding source or sources a number of times.
Each time that initiative failed.
On July 16 came news that drastic changes could be on the horizon regarding transportation funding.
As Mirror readers no doubt recall, the headline “Fee per mile might replace gas tax” awakened many sleepy eyes at the breakfast table.
Anyone who began reading the article realized quickly that they did not like what they were reading.
At the same time, anyone who shifted their thought process beyond the article itself realized that Pennsylvania is in deep trouble in terms of transportation funding, and that numerous tough, controversial and politically unpalatable decisions will be necessary.
However, readers who directed their thoughts even further from the article had a good basis for concluding that most of the article’s scary prospects are not going to happen — at least not to the degree that some people in Harrisburg might advocate.
Replacing the property tax is an easy challenge when stacked against the commonwealth’s transportation-funding dilemma.
Lawmakers could not muster the will to address the complicated considerations involved in school funding; a similar lack of will is destined to dominate transportation-funding.
This is not to imply that the ideas promoted by the 42-member Transportation Revenue Options Commission appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf in March are workable and worth pursuing; it is only to point out that the General Assembly tends to shy away from such potentially controversial matters and probably will not rush into considering any of the proposals.
Therefore, don’t become a nervous wreck fearing what might lie ahead. Most of what has been proposed isn’t going to happen.
In addition to a proposed 8.1-cents-a-mile tax for each mile a vehicle is driven, the Revenue Options Commission is advocating a $1 fee for every package delivered. The commission also advocates per-trip fees for transportation networks such as Uber and Lyft, a fee involving electric vehicles, a new tax for vehicle purchases and higher vehicle-rental and vehicle-registration fees.
All of what is being proposed is aimed at closing an $8.1 billion annual gap identified by PennDOT regarding road and bridge work. The transportation-funding shortage will be exacerbated by the need to replace a $400 million annual payment from the Pennsylvania Turnpike that will expire next year.
Even if some of the transportation-funding challenge will be relieved initially by infrastructure money coming from the federal government, this state still must make a choice between tough decisions or watching its transportation network deteriorate.
For now, feel confident that tough transportation-funding decisions — as well as ending the school property tax — are far from the top of the Legislature’s work calendar.
— Altoona Mirror Editorial Board