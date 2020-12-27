DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.