INDIANA — Route 58 is now open to traffic after the project to replace the Callensburg #1 bridge carrying Route 58 over the Clarion River in Licking Township, Clarion County.
Route 58 opened Thursday and the detour has been lifted. Motorists can expect flagger-controlled restrictions in the project area over the next few weeks while the project is completed.
This $5.1 million bridge replacement project is being constructed by Francis J. Palo, Inc., and is expected to be completed by early June.
PennDOT reminds motorists: “Slow down and use caution in work zones. Pay attention to flaggers and other traffic-control devices. Fines are doubled for violations in work zones. Drive responsibly for your safety and the safety of the workers.”
