INDIANA — Single-lane, flagger controlled traffic will begin on Route 1008, Rattlesnake Road, next week as part of the Lanes Mills Bridge #4 replacement project in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.
Beginning April 24, the flagger-controlled lane restrictions will be in place to install temporary traffic signals on Route 1008 as part of the project to replace the bridge carrying Route 1008 over Rattlesnake Creek. The temporary signals will remain in place for the duration of the project.
This nearly $1.5 million bridge replacement project is being constructed by Kukurin Contracting, Inc., and is expected to be completed in mid-November.
Motorists should slow down and use caution in work zones, and obey flaggers and other traffic control devices, officials advised. Expect congestion and delays in the project area. Fines are doubled for violations in work zones.
For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.