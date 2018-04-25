INDIANA — Traffic pattern changes are planned on Route 36 this week as part of a concrete repair project in Brookville Borough and Rose Township, Jefferson County.
Beginning this week, Route 36 will be one lane in each direction with a center turning lane between the Route 28/Route 322 intersection and just north of the Brookville Borough/Rose Township line. In case of inclement weather, the traffic pattern change will occur next week.
Motorists can expect congestion and delays on Route 36 in the project area.
Work on this project includes patching, paving, drainage, removal and/or replacement of lighting and other miscellaneous construction.
This $2.7 million concrete patching project is being constructed by Francis J. Palo, Inc., and is expected to be completed in October.
Motorists should slow down and use caution in work zones, and obey flaggers and other traffic control devices. Expect congestion and delays in the project area. Fines are doubled for violations in work zones. Drive responsibly for your safety and the safety of the workers.
