TREASURE LAKE — Treasure Lake hosted a Junior Golf Tournament on the Silver Course Friday evening.
The tournament was for golfers from all of the junior clinics held this summer for kids aged 8-17 years old.
There were 34 junior golfers who took the course in the tournament with their dad, mom, brother, sister or grandpa as their partner.
The tournament was split into three divisions, 8-10 year old girls, 8-10 year old boys and an open division for both boys and girls ages 10-17.
First place in the Girls Division 8-10 went to Gianna LaBrasca.
In the Boys Divison 8-10, first place was a tie between golfers Locke-Jett Lander and Colby Heindl.
Andrew Beckett took first place in the Big Kids Open Division for ages 10-17.