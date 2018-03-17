DuBOIS — A fire that destroyed a home in Treasure Lake Thursday afternoon has been ruled accidental.
According to a report from the State Police Fire Marshal, around 1 p.m. Thursday, the victims, 43-year-old Patrick Makar and 39-year-old Michelle Makar, both of Berwick, Pa., were remodeling the house at 86 Bridgepoint Court, Sandy Township, when they saw smoke coming from the interior wall above the fireplace. Patrick pulled paneling away from the wall and saw flames inside the wall.
Upon completion of the investigation, in which the Sandy Fire Department assisted, the fire was determined to be accidental.
Damage is estimated at $100,000.
The homeowners did have insurance, police say.
No one was injured.
