DuBOIS — The start to the golf season this spring/early summer has been anything but normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but things are about as back to “normal” as they can be at this time a Treasure Lake.
That’s not to say there still aren’t some guidelines Treasure Lake — which has two PGA-rated courses (the Gold and Silver Courses) within its boundaries, is still following to keep its golfers safe while playing.
“We’re still doing 15-minute tee times and still have the noodles in so there is no touching the flag sticks,” said Treasure Lake Golf Director Jude Lander. “Other than that, we’re two (people) per cart now using shotgun starts. So, we’re basically back to normal.”
That means both members and the general public can enjoy the use of both courses after securing a tee time. And, the two courses offer completely different experiences.
The Silver Course (par 72, 6,747 yards) is more open and considered a player’s course, while the Gold (par 72, 6,283 yards) is tighter, less forgiving and requires shot placement and accuracy.
And, both courses are in great condition, according to Lander, who said the one bright spot about the early-season shutdown was the courses got a little extra done to them without any golfer traffic.
“They (courses) are in great shape and manicured perfectly, and the greens are rolling good,” said Lander. “Doug Adams did a great job maintaining them, and people are raving about it. I’ve only played once, but the Silver Course was in great shape.”
Patrons of the Gold Course will find the inside of the pro shop and men’s locker room have undergone renovations, following up the work done to the outside of the pro shop and Duffers’ Tavern last year.
Over the Silver Course, remodeling is currently underway on the buildings there, including the cart barn and pavilion. One new addition currently in the works is the creation of a new entrance to the Silver Course that will serve as a bag drop off before golfers park their cars.
“It will be a lane were people can pull up, pop their truck, and we’ll service their bags and stuff before they park so they don’t have to carry everything from their car,” said Lander. “That will be really nice and should be finished soon, definitely before this season is over.”
Golfers on both courses will also notice a new tee area, signified with a green marker, on each hole outside the tradition men’s, ladies and seniors tee boxes.
“We’re adding a new forward tee that will be up a considerable amount,” said Lander. “They are rated and will be just off the cart path in the fairway. They will be a junior-type tee, but tees really aren’t gender or age-related any more.
“You should play the tee that is suitable to you golf game and skill level. These new tees will be more for juniors, newer golfers or older people that just can’t hit the ball like they use.
“If you’re just learning, it doesn’t matter what tee you got too, It’s going to be brutal. This is way it will speed up play, but golf is also about fun. You want to have fun when playing. No one plays to get mad or frustrated, and hopefully this (new tee) helps out a little bit.”
Something else new for this season is the fact Lander has teamed up with Taylor Made to be their lone client in the area to feature the company’s custom fitting system for clubs.
“You see the stuff on TV that the pros are playing and want to try it,” sad Lander. “They can set up a fitting and go through the motions and order it or not. But, they’ll have the option to see the product (in person) and be able to hit it. All people have to do is call the pro shop and set up an appointment.
“We’ll also have demo days throughout the year where other Taylor Made reps will come up and be here on the range for certain hours. Everybody can come and try out the clubs and everything as well at those at no charge. We’ll announce those on the course website before they happen.”
The regular leagues at both courses are also back into full swing, as are the Lake’s Stay-N-Play packages. Lander said their Monday Special, where golfers can play 18 holes at both courses on the same day for $56 also is going strong.
Tournaments can also be played at the Lake, although Lander said there is food and beverage restrictions for those.
For more information or to set up a tee time, people can call the Gold Pro Shop (913-1482) or Silver Pro Shop (913-1480).