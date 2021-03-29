PORTER TWP. – A 45-year-old New Bethlehem man was cited for trespassing stemming from an incident on March 22 at approximately noon in Porter Township.
Knowing he was not licensed or privileged, Thomas Harold Cordwell allegedly entered and remained on property along Climax Road belonging to Clyde Roger Young, 44, of New Bethlehem.
Young reportedly told Cordwell to leave the property multiple times, but Cordwell refused.
Charges were filed March 23 by state police Trooper Kevin Doverspike with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.