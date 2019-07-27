DuBOIS — A two-out RBI single from Tri-Boro’s Tyler Banks with two outs in the bottom of the seventh lifted Tri-Boro to a 5-4, come-from-behind victory over Pennridge and put it into the title game with Shippensburg at 1 p.m. this afternoon.
Tri-Boro advanced to the losers’ bracket final with a forfeit win over Green Ridge, a game that was originally scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., as it backed out of the tournament Friday evening.
Tri-Boro trailed by a run heading into their final at-bat but got things started when Henry Salvo, pinch-hitting in the No. 9 spot, laced a one-out single.
That hit force Pennridge starter Kyle Watson from the mound in favor of Nathan Lapp.
Salvo then moved up on a stolen base before coming into score the game at 5-5 on an RBI single by Brock Cunningham.
It was a tight one though as the throw to the plate was in time but the tag was high allowing Salvo to score.
A sacrifice bunt moved Cunningham to second while a wild pitch allowed him to move to third with two outs.
Banks then dropped a looping liner into shallow right for an RBI single to end the game.
The hit also gave Banks the win as he picked up the complete-game victory, allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits while walking two and striking out one.
Tri-Boro had seven hits in the game, all singles, all coming from different players.
Hank Shaffer scored twice for Tri-Boro while Bryce Kania had a pair of RBIs.
Will Slamm had two hits, including a triple, for Pennridge.
In Friday’s games:
Shippensburg 1,
Pennridge 0
A little can go a long way.
And Shippensburg’s Tucker Chamberlin rode a whole lot of nothing to a berth in the 2019 Pennsylvania State Junior League Baseball tournament as he tossed a complete-game no-hitter in a 1-0 victory over Pennridge Friday evening.
Chamberlin, who struck out seven, actually came within shouting distance of a perfect game, allowing Pennridge just a single baserunner on a seven-pitch walk with two outs in the sixth.
Chamberlin’s no-hitter was all the more impressive considering that Pennridge put up 35 runs on 23 hits in its previous two games, including a 19-run, 11-hit effort against Tri-Boro Thursday.
Pennridge dodged a couple of bullets during the game as Shippensburg left eight runners on base, including six in scoring position to keep it tight throughout the game.
Shippensburg had five hits in the game, all singles, but it was actually a walk that put the game’s only run on base.
That came in the second when Troy Chamberlin drew a free pass with one out.
Everson Weller then followed with another walk before a fielder’s choice put runners on the corners with two outs.
Thayne Stine then came through with an RBI single to center to push across the game’s only run.
Erby Weller, Chamberlin, Everson Weller, Landon Carbaugh and Stine all had one hit each for Shippensburg while Troy Chamberlin drew three walks.
Garrett Navitsky suffered the loss.
In Friday’s elimination games:
Tri-Boro 7,
Exton 1
Tri-Boro wasted little time getting their bats warmed up as they posted seven runs over the first two innings to notch a 7-1 win over Exton.
Tri-Boro put up a single run in the first but all but put things away in the second with another six to add to the cushion.
Four different Tri-Boro pitchers combined to scatter five hits and a walk while striking out three.
Chandler Davison picked up the win in relief, allowing one run on one hit while walking none and striking out one in just over an inning of work.
Tyler Banks led the way on offense with a pair of hits, both for doubles while Isaiah Wells scored twice.
Jack Dupre doubled for Exton.
Green Ridge 9,
Indiana 1
Green Ridge sent nine players to the plate in the opening inning, taking advantage of three walks, two hits and an error to push across four runs and give them more than enough offense to carry it to a 9-1 win over Indiana.
Green Ridge finished with eight hits and eight walks while also taking advantage of five Indiana errors to help its cause.
Blake Decker and Brian McCormack both finished with two hits each for Green Ridge while Brandon Yanity had two hits for Indiana.
Roman Valvano picked up the victory, allowing just one unearned run on two hits while walking four and striking out three in five innings.