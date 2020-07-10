The coronavirus, with its resulting calls for self-isolation and social distancing, had at least one unanticipated consequence across the country — a boom in the sale of bikes for solo transportation and individual recreation. This, in turn, has led to widespread shortages. The Tri-County Area is no different, with local bike dealers reporting a somewhat increased demand and difficulty obtaining merchandise to replace what they sell.
Said Jason Hollingsworth, owner of Clarion Bicycle and Outdoor, “They’ve (sales) definitely been a little bit higher than typical. I sold through a lot of inventory and I’m not able to restock because the manufacturers don’t have the inventory.
“It sounds like at least a couple months before I’ll see certain models trickle in. The bikes are coming from across the world, they’re being shipped and have to go through customs. There’s a lot of steps that can be unreliable as far as whether we get the bikes according to plan.”
Jim Karney, who’s owned Planet Bike in DuBois for 25 years, has seen steady sales, consistent with the usual spring season, but problems getting bikes from the manufacturers have left him unable to restock.
“There’s basically no way to replenish any stock, there’s a gap in the supply chain. Manufacturers gave warnings that stock would be good through May, but they weren’t even close to being correct. Supply was wiped out by early April,” Karney said. “I just got an email from a manufacturer saying supply will continue to be extremely tight through at least August.”
Though Hollingsworth and Karney still have limited numbers of bikes at their respective shops, both stress the need to act quickly if the buyer sees something close to what he or she likes. Each has also started wait lists to hopefully provide customers with desired bikes when they become available.
“I still have some left. I must have a better stock than other bike shops because people have been surprised I have as much as I do. I’ve had people travel from pretty far away to get a bike because the bike shops in their area were completely out,” Hollingsworth noted.
Added Karney, “We have some select models and decent sizes. We have people calling all the time. We’ve been selling bikes to people from two hours away, people driving here to get a specific size. We’ve had people that delayed getting bikes we had in stock and by the time they decided it was gone.
“If you want to get a bike for the summer you can’t be choosy. You want the right size, but color is not an option. If you find a bike be prepared to act quickly. It’s almost like scratching a lottery ticket.”