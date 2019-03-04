24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 20
Low 9
Normal high 44
Normal low 27
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.2 inches
Normal March 3.61 inches
YTD actual 5.06 inches
YTD normal 9.34 inches
Last year
High 36
Low 20
Precip. none
YTD precip. 9.93 inches
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 6:10 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:42 a.m.
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Tonight, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5.
Wednesday, a chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as zero.
Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Jefferson County
Tonight, a chance of snow showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Wednesday, a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.
Wednesday night, a chance of snow showers, mainly between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Elk County
Tonight, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5.
Wednesday, a chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -5.
Wednesday night, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Extended forecast
Thursday, a chance of flurries. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Friday, partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Saturday night, a chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday, rain, freezing rain, and sleet likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Sunday night, a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Monday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
