24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 20

Low 9

Normal high 44

Normal low 27

Precipitation

Yesterday 0.2 inches

Normal March 3.61 inches

YTD actual 5.06 inches

YTD normal 9.34 inches

Last year

High 36

Low 20

Precip. none

YTD precip. 9.93 inches

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 6:10 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:42 a.m.

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Tonight, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5.

Wednesday, a chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as zero.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Jefferson County

Tonight, a chance of snow showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Wednesday, a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.

Wednesday night, a chance of snow showers, mainly between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Elk County

Tonight, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5.

Wednesday, a chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -5.

Wednesday night, a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Extended forecast

Thursday, a chance of flurries. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday, partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday night, a chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday, rain, freezing rain, and sleet likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday night, a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

