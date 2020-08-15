DuBOIS — Albert and Wilma (Betros) Guilyard of DuBois will celebrate 65 years of marriage Aug. 20, 2020.
They were married Aug. 20, 1955, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, DuBois, with Fr. Bernie Weber and Fr. John Mignot co-officiating.
Albert “Curley” Guilyard served in the U.S. Army and retired from Ideal Products, where he worked for 40 years. After retirement, he worked for Giuseppe Finer Foods and Predator Performance.
Wilma graduated from Columbia Hospital, worked five years, came to DuBois and worked as a registered nurse for 40 years.
They both have volunteered in the community and have been very active at St. Catherine’s Church, Curley as an usher for 50 years, and Wilma as a lector. Together, they have assisted in St. Catherine’s many funeral masses.
Anyone who would like to send them a congratulation card can mail them to 200 W. Sherman Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.