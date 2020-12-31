REYNOLDSVILLE — A 9-year-old boy decided he was going to start selling some extra mealworms from his farm, and has gone viral thanks to a local business, gathering more than 40,000 views on a Facebook post about his worm business.
Cayden Hynds started farming mealworms for his pet Leopard Gecko in September. When his farm started producing more worms than he could feed the lizard, he decided to sell some of them.
Wanting to help get the word out, Dave Wruble, owner of the Sub Hub in Reynoldsville, made a post about “Cayden’s Mealies” on his business’ Facebook page. Within three days, the post became the most viewed post on his page, gathering more than 40,000 views.
“Dave at the Sub Hub, he knows about the farm because we told him, and then I went to my mom’s house, and he posted a Facebook post and it was two days later I come back from my mom’s house and there was 36,000 views on it, and I beat his record for the Sub Hub page,” Cayden said about finding out his page had gone viral. “It’s crazy, I did not think it would be even close to that.”
Cayden’s father Chad Hynds was helping him run Cayden’s Mealies Facebook page and said he was getting messages constantly from people interested in buying mealworms. There were messages coming from people in New York, Maryland and Philadelphia asking if they could get mealworms shipped to them.
“We were going to do 25 and 50, but then my phone blew up, ‘I’ll take 100, I’ll take 300.’ I was like whoa people slow down, we didn’t expect this at all,” Hynds said.
They are only selling to those local, not wanting to get into shipping live insects just yet. They sell worms on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Those interested can message the Facebook page to make sure he has worms ready.
Hynds said he was looking for ways to keep his children entertained earlier this year when he thought of farming their own mealworms for his son’s gecko. He told Cayden instead of buying them from Petco every week, they could just grow their own. He never expected it to become what it has in the last week.
“With this whole COVID thing happening I was trying to figure out how to keep them interested in doing something to keep their minds straight. So I told him, ‘you keep buying meals worms every week for your gecko, why don’t you make a farm out of them?’” Hynds said.
Hynds did manage to get Cayden interested in the process, and he learned a lot about mealworms and their life cycle.
Cayden’s farm is currently set up in a corner of the family’s living room, in a small set of plastic office drawers next to his lizard’s tank. Since he decided to start selling them, and has gotten such a strong response from the community, he is expanding his set up.
Cayden and his dad explained they have ordered a three-foot tall drawer that has two sets 10 of drawers on the left and right that will allow him to hold many more worms. This will be set up in one of the rooms in the basement. He has also ordered 3,600 more worms.
He explained the drawers of the shelf get rotated based on what stage of the worms are in each drawer. At the very bottom is the drawer that holds the eggs. Just above them are the drawers that hold the full grown beetles. There is a screen at the bottom of the beatle drawer that the eggs drop through. Once the eggs start to hatch and become larva, the drawer gets moved up on the shelf. From the larva, they grow into the mealworms. The worms that are left to grow will eventually pupate and become beetles.
“A female can lay up to three eggs a day. So, if you have 1,000 females, they lay three eggs a day, that’s 3,000 mealworms a day, and the trays get pulled every two weeks,” Hynds said.
Since doing research about this, Hynds has also learned that they can sell the mealworm feces, or “frass,” which can be used as fertilizer.
“For the mealworms, you can sell them, you can sell the frass, which is their poop, it’s high in nutrients, you can also sell their skins when they shed,” Cayden said.
For Christmas, Cayden got a pair of sifters that he can put the filler from his drawers through that will only allow the mealworm frass to fit through the second layer. He hasn’t sold any frass yet, but has started making his first bags of it.
Cayden also separates his worms by size, checking them every other day to pull the largest ones out and put them in their own drawer. This is because he packages the smaller ones for lizards, and the larger ones are sold for chickens. The Hynds also have their own chickens, so any dead worms and beetles get fed to them, minimizing any waste.
Hynds also said there was minimal upkeep cost once the beetles start producing eggs and the system is set up. Cayden only has to put pieces of carrot into the drawers every few days to feed the insects. The wheat bran that is used as bedding in the drawers is the other upkeep cost.
Cayden also wants to take some of the money he makes from his mealworms and donate it to charity. He says he will have two envelopes, and some of the money will go into an envelope for him and any upkeep costs, and the rest will go into a donation envelope.
Something Cayden is excited to have money for is antique coins. He collects coins, and is always eager to go to an antique shop to look for new ones. There are already a lot of people who have reached out about buying worms from Cayden rather than a large store.
“It’s always a freshly picked package,” Hynds said.