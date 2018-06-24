ST MARYS — A St. Marys man is giving people the chance to float all the stresses and worries of life away through a new innovative and therapeutic business.

“Dream Float” officially opened on South St. Marys Street last week, bringing a growing and unique stress relief method to the people of Elk County and beyond.

Owner Zak Brenimen incorporated many pieces of himself and his hometown into his facility, aiming to spread the benefits of floatation therapy to everyone willing to try it. The building has been remodeled for months now, and is ready to be debuted to the community.

Relaxation starts as soon as floaters walk in the front door. The environment is full of calming effects, like rustic wooden panels, soothing plant decorations and a coffee and tea stand. One of the first walls you see has a large eye-catching mural of a tree, exemplifying the peacefulness of nature.

The very first flotation tank was developed in 1954 by an American neurophysiologist named Professor John C. Lilly, who worked at the National Institutes of Mental Health in Maryland.

The busyness of life can take many tolls on a person, physically and mentally. Floatation therapy is designed to give the client a quiet and private space in which to soothe and heal themselves. Despite being next to a main highway, Dream Float rooms are completely silent.

Brenimen experienced his first float last year in California, and says it changed the course of his life. He obsessed over flotation therapy, researching it and looking for a venue to share it with others.

“I got out, and immediately felt the need to have everyone experience this and benefit from it,” he said. “I was going to be a machinist in a factory for 40 years and retire, but then, I discovered this. I brought it back with the hopes of helping a lot of people.”

Dream Float includes two pods in two separate rooms — each is filled with about 200 gallons of water and 1,000 of epsom salt, which helps with easing stress, relaxing the body and relieving pain. The water stays between 93 and 95 degrees. A strobe light gives off different colors throughout the tank, which can help lower blood pressure and calm the nervous system.

“Everybody needs a minute to just ‘be,’” he said. “Unplugging for one hour can really change your outlook on a lot of things.”

The week prior to opening, Brenimen brought in around 30 friends and family members to try out the pods.

The pods are not only therapeutic, but a space to develop creative ideas. Brenimen is a songwriter, and has even used floating as a quiet place to write music.

“When you get in and close the lid, you melt and become one thing,” he said. “Your body releases every bit of tension, and you’re alone with yourself and have no distractions. You’re alert, focused and sharp — it opens up your mind, and you’re free to think about anything.”

Flotation therapy can be used for a variety of people in many scenarios. Veterans have been known to use it for PTSD treatment, and U.S. Navy Seals use it to listen to and learn languages.

It can benefit anyone suffering from stress, anxiety, migraines and chronic pain. People who prefer not to be touched through massage therapy may prefer this instead.

Since the inception of Dream Float, cleanliness has been a number one priority of Brenimen’s. Clients shower both before and after their session, and it is filtered several times before the next. The UV light, salt and hydrogen peroxide kill germs and ensure crystal-clear water. This method has been tested for years by the Float Tank Association and approved by health departments all over the United States, he said.

Each session is an hour long, and Brenimen is offering $45 floats for the first month he’s open. The cost will then increase to $55. Package deals also are available.

Float therapy is still being introduced to the small-town world, and is mostly located in places like Pittsburgh, Philadelphia or State College. It’s important to Brenimen to keep his prices low so that everyone who needs a float can afford one, he said.

He hopes to see Dream Float become not just a business, but a friend to people in the community, inviting floaters to have a cup of coffee or tea afterward and tell him about their experience.

For more information, call Dream Float at (814) 834-3974 or visit the Facebook page.