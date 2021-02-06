PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company recently received a “new” fire engine from a donor in town that has ties to a New York City department that was on the frontlines of the World Trade Center attack on Sept. 11, 2001.
Assistant Chief Josh McAfoos said an anonymous individual in town had offered the company the rescue truck, knowing they needed one. The department accepted, as it will help to keep the miles down on the newer engine, helping it last longer.
Randy Wright, the department captain, said this individual often goes to auctions and has donated trucks to other local departments as well.
“We’ve been kicking around the idea of purchasing a new one, but they’re upwards of $40,000 to $50,000 and this one already had all the equipment on it,” Wright said.
This truck has hearse rescue tools, and class B foam, which the department didn’t have before. McAfoos said this was especially helpful because this is used for airport fires, and with the Punxsutawney Airport planning to expand, it was perfect.
What the department didn’t know was the extensive history attached to the fire truck they would be receiving.
The engine came to Elk Run VFC from Licking Hill Fire Company. When some of the department members traveled to look at the truck, the Licking Hill members shared some of the history with them.
The truck was originally in service for the East Farmingdale Fire Company, which is in Long Island. It was one of the first responders in New York during 9/11.
“I went ahead and contacted them (East Farmingdale) because I wanted to know. They (Lickinghill) told us it was at 9/11, but I wanted to know the story,” McAfoos said.
Seven of the East Farmingdale company members died in the disaster. The truck was used as a tactical rescue truck that only responded to building collapses while in New York.
“It was there for three weeks non stop. When it left for 9/11, it stayed at 9/11 for three weeks,” McAfoos said. “If you haven’t noticed all of our fire trucks are yellow, and we’re not even painting it because it’s history. We can’t mess that up.”
Licking Hill purchased the truck in 2017, and McAfoos said he believes the truck will finish out its days of service with Elk Run. The first call the department responded to with the truck was the NAC Carbon fire.
McAfoos and Wright said most departments don’t get attached to a fire truck, but with the history of this one the Elk Run members have a special place in their hearts for this truck, and the East Farmingdale members have been appreciative of the interest the department has shown in the history.
“I would be the same way, I mean if I had something like that, a mass casualty that we lost that many guys at, I would want to keep a hold of it as long as I could. And because of their fleet program, they had to replace it,” McAfoos said. “And that’s why they’re so involved in it. They’re happy to see it being well taken care of and still out there doing what it’s supposed to be doing, not sitting in the scrapyard.”
The East Farmingdale company had an image airbrushed on the side of the truck honoring the seven men who died.
The department sent an image of the graphic they had put on the truck in honor of their lost members, and are working on sending the call log of the truck from Sept. 11. The Elk Run VFC has plans to have the call log printed and its task from the day mounted on the door.
“They’re going to give us the dispatch time, the time in route, time on scene, time they left, and the time they got back in the station, but we haven’t received that yet. They’re still working on that,” Wright said.
“We’re going to take the call log with our local graphics guy and on the back door, we’re going to print what its task was that day, because a lot of the trucks that responded to 9/11 were smashed and destroyed,” McAfoos said.
They have already partnered with a local Punxsutawney graphic artist to have the graphic honoring the East Farmingdale members remade and displayed on the truck. Wright said when the department heard the image had been put back on the truck, they reached out to the families of the lost firefighters to let them know.
One of the women with East Farmingdale told McAfoos that they have photos of the truck sitting with six inches of dust on it from the scene. The department has already received many photos from the East Farmingdale department.
The Elk Run Department shared an image with a little bit of the history on their Facebook page. The post had more than 52,000 hits on the department’s Facebook page, and they were even contacted by a news outlet in Iowa. There is a comment on the page from someone saying their uncle was in the passenger seat of the truck when it went to the scene on 9/11.
The Elk Run Volunteer Fire Department hopes to honor this piece of history they unexpectedly found in their possession, and the lives lost and saved of the men and women who have run the truck before them.