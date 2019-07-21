ST MARYS — A group of Elk County singers use only their voices to bring the beauty of music to area audiences, celebrating a traditional kind of harmony.
Ridgway native Thom Hoffman is the director of the Allegheny Harmonizers, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS) group based in St. Marys.
The Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet singing in America was founded in 1938, according to www.barbershop.org.
The Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS) was started by Owen Clifton Cash, with the first major event, “The World’s Champion Barber Shop Quartet,” the first of many conventions, held July 3, 1939, according to history written by a 60-year BHS member. Chapters formed all over the country after that, approaching 80,000 members by 1980.
It all began with a few guys singing in barber shops or on street corners for their own enjoyment in the early 1900s. As it evolved and gained popularity in the World War II era and beyond, some men moved on to Gospel quartets in churches or becoming jazz pioneers.
Barbershop Harmony is a style of music rooted in African-American traditions of the late 1800s. The music is unique and unaccompanied, using a different chord structure and memorized and harmonized written music, differing from other styles, Hoffman says.
When four men started singing in the St. Marys United Methodist Church in 1991, a local BHS chapter was soon born, registering as the Harmony Fare Quartet and singing in the Seneca Land District competition, according to the written history.
The Barbershop chorus has 18-20 active members from several area counties, Hoffman said, whom currently rehearse each week at the St. Marys Auto Body Training Center, a location that may soon change.
Within the chorus is also the Fireside Quartet. Hoffman, who is the baritone, has been the director of the local BHS group since it started, other than when he faced his battle with cancer in 2007.
Hoffman is also director of the church and bell choir at SMUMC, and sang in the Concert Choir of Elk County for years. For him, singing is very therapeutic and relaxing, while also providing camaraderie and lasting friendships.
The St. Marys chapter built a following of more than 15 shows from 1994-2008, according to the history. Years ago, BHS choruses were in most towns across the U.S., but that number has declined, Hoffman said.
“We are keeping tradition and history alive,” he said. “This is one of the music styles indigenous to the U.S.”
Chapters close by, such as Coudersport and New Bethlehem, will often get together for functions, Hoffman said.
There are two conventions in the Seneca Land District each year, Hoffman said, and the group has competed in New York competitions in the past. Although competing makes the chorus better overall, it’s not their main focus — providing a service to the community and promoting this singing hobby is.
The harmonizers sing at local senior centers and nursing homes, something the group enjoys, Hoffman said.
“We don’t do this for our benefit,” he said. “We do this for people to enjoy, as a community outreach.”
The group attends church sing outs and special music programs and functions in the area. They recently sang for more than 500 people at the Royal Inn in Ridgway, and will perform at the Elk County Fair the week of Aug. 6.
The society, which began with all men, now has three female members, Hoffman adds. The group is always open to new members of any age who have a talent and passion for singing.