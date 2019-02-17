Students will have some new options to meet graduation requirements in the coming years.
Following passage of Act 158 of 2018, the Pennsylvania Department of Education is formulating guidelines for alternatives to previously delayed score requirements on Keystone Exams as a means to secure a high school diploma. The act passed both chambers of the state General Assembly unanimously.
Meanwhile, students facing meeting those requirements prior to the new regulations taking effect are getting another reprieve as implementation of the Keystone Exam requirements for graduation is pushed back until the 2021-22 school year.
A score of “proficient” or “advanced” on the exams was set to become a requirement for graduation when the tests were rolled out in 2012. Initially, such scores were set to be required on the literature, algebra and biology exams, with additional exams to be added in future. In all, a total of 10 exams would have eventually be needed to be passed by students to graduate. Those requirements have been delayed multiple times.
Once in place, the law will allow five options, including the existing proficiency requirements for Keystone Exams, that can lead to graduation.
One alternative will allow greater flexibility in the spread of scores across exams. Two others will allow students to graduate based on evidence of academic prowess outside of the exams. The final alternative to Keystone Exams will allow students focusing on career and technology education pathways a means of obtaining a diploma based on their career pathway.
“We consider the move from Keystones – aka ‘high stakes testing’ – as a graduation requirement to a variety of alternatives as a positive move that more fully recognizes the need for public education to personalize learning to student’s strengths,” Jim Wortman, St. Marys Area School District assistant superintendent, said. “Keystones as the only means to graduate promoted a ‘one size fits all’ at a time when there is a premium on workforce development programs, internships, apprenticeships, and achieving industry standard credentials.”
The wording of Act 158 also give a measure of control back to school districts in determining what achievements meet the threshold to allow a student to obtain a diploma. Three of the options include requirements that include locally established minimum grades. The law also specifies determinations of qualifying graduation project requirements and acceptable career and technical pathway readiness are to be made by school administrators and not the state.
“The flexibility of Act 158 allows an appropriate degree of ‘local control’ to not only get our students to graduation, but to help set a solid foundation for them to become productive and contributing citizens as members of the military, entering the workforce, or moving on to some type of post secondary education,” Wortman said.
