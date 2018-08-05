ARLINGTON, Va. — Approximately 30 military personnel from the DuBois and surrounding areas arose very early Wednesday morning to catch a bus to Arlington National Cemetery to attend the funeral for U.S. Marine Corps Retired Sgt. Major Todd Parisi, whose funeral service with full military honors would be held later that morning.

Some knew him. Some never met him. But they all had one thing in common – they wanted to show their support for a fallen comrade.

“I just believe in you never leave a man behind,” said Paul Sprague, of DuBois, who was in the U.S. Army Reserves and served in Iraqi Freedom in 2003. “That includes going to the cemetery with him, and letting the family know that there are people out there that haven’t forgotten them and that won’t forget them.”

“I didn’t know Sgt. Major Parisi, but I did hear of his reputation and how he tried to help children,” said Paul Sekula, of DuBois, who served in the U.S. Army from 1966 until April of 1968, including in Vietnam from 1967-68.

“I learned about the trip from Paul (Sprague) actually and wanted to be a part of it,” Sekula said. “I was also curious about this beautiful place and to see the events and the traditions of our military and of our country.”

Sprague and Sekula were both part of the trip organized by members of the Vietnam Veterans Association in Dagus Mines, the Sgt. William L. Dixon Detachment Marine Corps League in Clearfield, the local Disabled American Veterans, the local Purple Heart Association and the American Legions and Veterans of Foreign Wars in Clearfield, Elk, and Jefferson counties, which sponsored the trip to Arlington for the interment of Parisi, who was from St. Marys.

Parisi, 49, who was also a highly esteemed motivational speaker, died on March 29 at his home after a battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

He was also the co-founder of the local youth group, The Spartans. That group would come to grow, within a short time, beyond 300 members, spreading good deeds throughout the area.

The bus trip was for any veteran who wanted to go, said Joe Woods, of Panic, formerly of DuBois. Woods, a retired Marine and veteran of the Vietnam War, said he and Parisi shared a “common bond.”

“He was a sergeant major in the Marine Corps and I was in the Marine Corps. There is a bond with marines,” Woods said.

Dave Radaker, past commandant of the Marine Corps League, said he was impressed by the full military honors funeral for Parisi at Arlington National Cemetery.

“I’ve been to Arlington before, but this was the first funeral I have ever gone to,” Radaker said. “And I never realized that they were like they were. It was something to see. It was amazing.”

Radaker said he knew Parisi because he was the one who talked him (Parisi) into joining the Marine Corps. League a couple of years ago.

Ray Shaffer, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force from 1967-1970, wanted to show support for his comrade, who he had met a couple of times. Shaffer said his four-year tour of duty included Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines.