More than 60 volunteers from western Pennsylvania took a life-changing trip this past week, offering their time, resources and donations to benefit a small Jamaican village.
Executive Director of “Won By One to Jamaica” Josh Shaffer, a DuBois native, said it was started in the area 28 years ago by his father, Henry Shaffer, who was a teacher at the local high school.
He wanted to take his three sons on a world trip somewhere, Shaffer said, and they ended up in Jamaica visiting places like a medical clinic. Henry came across the small, remote village of Harmons.
“Harmons is one of those towns where you find yourself there by mistake,” Shaffer said.
Instead of visiting several locations on various trips, his father decided to target one area – Harmons – to make a lasting impact on the village and its people, resources and education. He began taking one or two groups a year, and it eventually blossomed into an effort involving family, friends and a partnership with Tri-County Church of DuBois, and other churches throughout the state, Shaffer says.
Volunteers left for Harmons, Jamaica on Feb. 17 and returned Feb. 24, including volunteers of Tri-County Church, Wattsburg United Methodist Church and Summit United Methodist Church in Erie.
Overall, 22 states participate in the Jamaica efforts, including colleges, high schools and churches that help organize trips throughout the year. A group from Lock Haven University just traveled there in January, Shaffer said, and a high school from Franklin last summer.
Throughout the past week, volunteers built three houses, and they also do things like visit schools and children’s homes, said Won By One to Jamaica Financial Director Blair Michael.
Volunteers take about 6,000 pounds of donations to the village, as well. Each person collects two suitcases of items like clothes, school and medical supplies, toiletries and toys to take with them on the trip. Each group from each area brings a similar amount of donations on their trip.
There are some items, though, that are needed in Harmons but are too big or heavy for suitcases, Shaffer says. So, the group is asking for the public’s help in collecting donations to send in a shipping container.
Some requests include stackable chairs, new or used mountain bikes, metal doors and keyed door locks, electric or industrial saws, drills, drywall screws, folding tables, a water cooler and ice chest and an upright freezer, as well as others. The container will be shipped in March.
People can also get involved by volunteering with the organization, Shaffer says. There is always a trip in mid February that stems from the DuBois area, which they start advertising for in the summertime.
Although they are doing good things for the community in Jamaica, Shaffer says it’s also a lot about the power of partnerships – coming together to make a bigger impact.
The volunteers focus on improving all aspects of life in Harmons, Shaffer said, including education, economic development, discipleship and empowerment.
“Our ultimate goal is to have a vibrant Harmons valley,” Shaffer said.
They also have an education school sponsorship program, helping more than 300 children and families have the funds to send their children to school, Shaffer said. One of their goals is to provide the simple resources, such as education, that many take for granted.
“It’s all about giving people options, (like) to learn how to read and write,” he said. “We want to let people dream, because those dreams could become a reality.”
Anyone interested in helping with Won by One to Jamaica can contact Shaffer at josh@wonbyonetojamaica.com or (814) 771-0331. More information can also be found at www.wonbyonetojamaica.com or the Facebook page.
