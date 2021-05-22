PUNXSUTAWNEY — A new athletic training facility has opened in Punxsutawney, Sam Barr Strength and Conditioning, that offers one-on-one training for athletes of all sports to give their top performance.
Owner Sam Barr has been training local athletes for several years now, starting with his first athlete in his basement in 2018. That athlete, Max London, is now a freshman in college and still playing football.
Many of the athletes Barr began training in high school have continued to train with him once in college. The number of athletes he is training has also grown to the point of needing a space larger than just his basement.
Once the pandemic began last year, it forced Barr to move his training to someplace larger, so he moved to the worship hall of his church. The pastor offered it to him, saying they couldn’t hold church in person inside it anyway.
Barr said it was difficult to find a building that’s not only a big open space in square feet, but also cubic feet, as he was looking for high ceilings. He is now in a 6,000 square foot facility at 106 Blose Drive, just off of Walston Road.
“It seems like overkill, but you actually need it. I came across this about three months ago, so it’s all come together since then,” Barr said.
Barr also does remote coaching, or online coaching, so he has athletes spread out in other states. He does one-on-one and group coaching in the area as well. He is also helping train the Punxsutawney High School football team. He was approached by the football boosters, and asked if they could pay for the team to come to him.
“I’ve been asked, ‘is this a gym or is it a fitness center?’ and no, not really. There’s the community center and Planet Fitness… and they all do a good job at what they do, so I’m not trying to step on anybody’s toes,” Barr said.
He is focused on specific strength and conditioning training. The youngest athlete he has now is 11 years old, and the oldest he coaches is a 61-year-old. He said he considers anyone over the age of 18 years old, even if they are not a competitive athlete, he considers them an athlete.
“Everyone needs to move and feel well. Move well, feel well, and have lots of energy and strength just to live life in a decent fashion… I just refer to it as adult fitness, so I don’t exclude anyone based on their goals, but it’s not just general membership based,” Barr said.
He has everyone who joins him do baseline testing to determine where their strength and skill level is at, and then come up with a plan to help them reach their goals. He said they have to have pretty defined goals because the whole basis of the facility is coaching and helping the individual.
He sets athletes up with a specific regimen to follow through with specific to their goals. He said he doesn’t think anyone wants to put in time and effort and not see results. He approaches each person as if he only gets paid for producing results.
“You wouldn’t take your car to a mechanic and they have it for eight hours and they don’t fix it and you’re going to pay them anyway. You’re only going to pay them if they fix it. It’s my job to make sure everybody gets results,” Barr said.
Three of his athletes, Max London, Makena Nesbitt and Leah Miller all shared what a difference they feel training with him has made.
“It’s really just a game changer if you’re an athlete,” Miller said. “Before coming to Sam I didn’t really know anything about strength training or anything of that nature, so I was really intimidated by it, but after coming here and working with him and knowing how much he knows about lifting… I was really comforted by that… so it was very easy to assimilate myself into this area that I felt I didn’t belong.”
“It’s nice to go somewhere, go to someone that knows what they’re doing,” London said.
“I’m actually in school hoping to someday become a pediatrician so this will help me get some experience, but I just love kids,” Nesbitt said.
Barr said his family was all very supportive of him taking on the challenge of expanding into a full facility and business. His daughter, Madi Barr, helped with all the creative aspects like setting up the website and creating his logo.
She even purchased the trademark for him as a Christmas gift this year. The parents of one of his athletes also got the logo from his daughter and had the first T-shirts printed with the logo on it.
All the support was great because according to Barr, most people in the industry would think he is crazy for opening an athlete development facility in a rural area like Punxsutawney.
An open house at the facility to give a behind the scenes look at how Barr and his team train, and their vision for serving the community is planned for Saturday, May 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The team and current athletes will be available for questions, and they will be doing mini sessions of the upcoming youth summer camps.