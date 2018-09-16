ST. MARYS — The Bavarian Fall Fest Committee named Elkland Search and Rescue as the Organization of the Year during this weekend’s Bavarian Festival.

Elkland Search and Rescue is a volunteer organization, which is funded by donations. The volunteers are constantly training and updating processes and for this reason the Fall Fest committee decided to recognize the volunteers as Organization of the Year.

The mission of the Elkland Search and Rescue is to locate, medically stablilize and evacuate people who are lost, trapped, stranded or missing in all types of weather and terrain.

ESR acts as a 24-hour a day emergency resource to the community and provides trained search and rescue personnel and other related resources to federal, state, and local authorities as well as private individuals, free of charge in an attempt to safeguard and save lives.

“It really is a community effort,” said Terry Detsch, a member of Elkland Search and Rescue.