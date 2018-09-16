ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski kicked off the Bavarian Fall Fest Friday evening with a warm welcome and expression of how much the festival means to the area. “It is a great way to take pride in the community, he said.

A record number of vendors where on hand during the day, along with a rock climbing wall. Visitors enjoyed food and fun around Diamond Park and the municipal parking lot.

The weather held out and the band Lawyers, Guns & Money kicked off the musical entertainment for the weekend.

Saturday was another day of festivities that included the Kidz Zone and various musical acts throughout the city.

The festival continues today with a pancake breakfast by the Crystal Fire Department and a folk mass at 9:15 a.m. by Father Ross Miceli, pastor of St. Boniface Parish, with offerings from the church mass to be donated to Elkland Search and Rescue. Musical performances will also continue from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.