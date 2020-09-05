BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology will partner with Guardian Healthcare and offer nurse aide training classes for area caregivers this autumn. Demand for nurse aides is surging across the healthcare industry, particularly in long-term care.
The nurse aide program will provide the latest training to prepare adult students for a rewarding career in healthcare. High demand in the marketplace means certified nurse aides enjoy job security and opportunities for premium wages, while experiencing the personal satisfaction of caring for others.
“Nurse aides are on the front lines in the healthcare industry today,” program Director Nan Vota said. “They make a huge impact with patients as they provide unique insights into the patients’ wants and needs, behaviors, health habits and concerns.”
BCAT is looking forward to hosting the 19-day course which will include both lab and theory instruction as well as clinical rotations. Students will learn many skills including infection prevention, emergency care, personal care, resident safety, residents’ rights, and restorative care.
“This program has been in the works for over a year,” BCAT Executive Director Deb Heigel said. “It provides an opportunity for students to receive no-cost job training and job placement assistance in an essential and established workforce. We are proud to extend BCAT’s outreach services and job training opportunities to the community.”
The certificate program is licensed by The Pennsylvania Division of Career and Higher Education and is fully licensed and funded by BCAT. All course expenses will be paid to include program cost, textbooks, uniforms, and vouchers for state certification. The course will adhere to a COVID conscious curriculum.
Those interested may contact Program Administrator Cortney Booser at 814-335-1440. The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology is located at 1200 Wood St. in Brockway.