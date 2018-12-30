CORSICA — Chris and Tracey Morris are two locals that have pretty regular lives. Chris Morris has a Monday to Friday job as a drafting and design guy. They live in the small town of Corsica. But they spend the rest of their time under flashing lights and thumping music, always the life of the party.

The Morris’ are the owners of Second Strike DJ Service, and are quite literally the life of the party. They bring the speakers, music, lights, and personality to the events for which they are hired. They have different sound systems that allow them to fit to any type of party.

“I enjoy the feeling of being a personality, and giving people a good time,” Chris Morris said about being a DJ.

They started DJing back in November 2011 as more of a hobby. The reason they made the jump to buy a DJ set up was because of Relay For Life. They were already involved with the event, and it needed a DJ that could project sound to the entire area used. With that in mind, the Morris’ bought their original set up from Thunder and Lightning DJ service. Chris Morris is a cancer survivor himself, and they have continued to DJ for the Jefferson County Relay every year since. They have done as many as four relays in one year.

Relay For Life is what started it, but they played a couple other places as well. They continued to go under the name of the old owners, but after a couple of months they wanted to have their own identity. It was Second Strike DJ Service from then on.

The first wedding they played is what made them think they could take it from a hobby to a pro service. Their first paid gig was at the Hourglass Bar in Brookville. Most of their early work was done in bars around the area. Now they mostly do weddings. During the winter months they can be found at Brookville Lanes during their Rockin’ Bowl events.

Soon after they got their set up, they started changing music over to digital. They got the collection of CDs that Thunder and Lightning had gathered, but it was time consuming when someone requested a song. Early on, they would make mix CDs of the most popular songs to have on hand. Today, Chris Morris still keeps a CD drive with his laptop so he can burn CDs to the computer system to play them.

Today, Morris has a subscription with Promo Only, a music service specifically for professional DJs. He gets about 20-30 new songs a day from the service and can pick which ones he wants to add to his collection. He currently has about 18,000 songs on his laptop.

Most of their set up that they use today is new. The speakers they have are the only things left from the original system.

“Every year we buy something new,” Tracey Morris explained about their equipment.

The lights on the system are all fairly new. The music is constantly being updated. They have set ups that range from 600 watts to 20,000 watts. They explained that they are always upgrading and thinking outside the box.

The newest edition to their setup is the Second Strike Magic Mirror. This is a photo booth that can be set up along with their DJ equipment. Bought recently in November, the booth is a full length mirror that people can stand in front of to have pictures taken. It will print out a 4x6 photo with themed frames in just 13 seconds. The entire mirror is a touch screen interface that patrons use to get their pictures.

“I put just as much time into this as I do my full-time job,” Chris Morris said.

They are already booking into the 2020 year, though they do still have some dates available for 2019. All of their business is done through word of mouth, they don’t do any advertising but do have a Facebook page.

They are happy with the current size of the business, because they are still able to do everything themselves.

“If you hire me, you get me,” Chris said.

The couple have even packed their system into the back of their Challenger to drive to Gettysburg to DJ the wedding of an 85- and 91-year-old. They explained that this was one of the more interesting events they had ever done, but still a good time.

“When they’re having fun, we’re having fun,” Tracey Morris said.

The Morris’ explained that they enjoy the happiness they can bring to people through DJ’ing. They always like to interact with their crowd and play games. From all the different events they have done, they always enjoy when they can enhance the mood of the room.