DuBOIS — The fire is still burning inside Bill Beers, who will serve once again as fire chief of the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Beers, 45, was re-elected to a third two-year term as fire chief effective Jan. 1. He served previously as the department’s fire chief from 2007-2008 and 2012-2013.
Dedication – to the township and to the department – are his reasons for wanting to take on the leadership position once again.
“I enjoy serving the community I grew up in and working with a great group of volunteer firefighters,” Beers said.
Beers, a 1992 graduate of Jeff Tech-DuBois Area vocational school in Reynoldsville, is a lifelong resident of the area, being born and raised in the West Sandy area of the township.
Firefighting runs in the Beers family so it was only natural that Beers would become a firefighter by the time he was age 15.
“My parents and brothers were members of Sandy Hose Co. #1,” Beers said. “I grew up around the fire station, and as I got older, I knew I wanted to join as well.”
His brother is currently deputy chief turned company chief this year, and his nephews are involved, too.
“My one nephew is my captain, and my other nephew is a firefighter,” Beers said.
Beers said this time around he feels more comfortable with the position and hopes to continue to move the department forward. He said he wants to work on getting more individuals to volunteer.
“Everyone has been hurting for members and we are no different,” Beers said, noting there are approximately 90 members among the department’s four companies.
A fire chief’s duties include more than going to fires, however.
“There are meetings within the department, community events, coordinating drills at businesses such as nursing homes, and assisting the police and fire marshal in investigations as needed,” Beers said.
Freifighters, in general, don’t just sit around the station, he said.
“The truth is they are seeing to it that the fire apparatus and equipment are in good working order and training to be proficient in firefighting,” Beers said. “It’s a lot of hard work. I’m at a level where I could actually be a paid firefighter. So that’s what level we have.”
The fire department also holds an annual fund drive in October to help offset the cost of running it, he said.
A person who aspires to become fire chief in the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department generally has to serve as a company chief for a certain amount of time and then they can move up through the ranks.
“Your name gets brought up in front of our board of directors and then you are elected,” Beers said.
He is excited about a federal grant the fire department received, along with seven other departments in the Tri-County Area.
“We’re going to finalize that hopefully within the next couple of months and then go for another grant to extend our radio system through the Tri-County (area),” Beers said.
Being so involved in the fire department takes a lot of support from his wife, Denise, who was a firefighter for years herself and now takes more of an administrative role. He has been a warehouse supervisor with Hunting Titan for eight years and said the company is very supportive of his position within the fire department.
Beers said what he likes most about being a firefighter is helping the community.
“That’s the big thing. And we’ve got a pretty good crew of people,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.