DuBOIS — Breaking Bread, a new family homestyle restaurant, has opened its doors at the corner of Jared Street and Washington Avenue in downtown DuBois.
Owners Brian and Lori Webb, along with their son, Nathan, said they are serving breakfast and lunch “like what you grew up on” at 29 S. Jared St., the former site of Julio’s Tavern.
The Webbs purchased the building on July 17, 2020, and spent many months renovating and remodeling it before opening day on Saturday, March 13.
“It was something I’ve wanted to do all of my life,” said Brian Webb about opening a restaurant. “Over the years, we’ve looked into buying different restaurants before, but they just never worked out.”
Despite being in the midst of COVID-19, it just felt like purchasing this building for their restaurant was what they were supposed to do.
“We were looking at another restaurant at the time, and that didn’t come to fruition,” said Webb. “When this came up, everything went so smoothly.”
The DuBois couple liked the location and the history of the previous businesses that did so well there, including Julio’s and, prior to that, the Jared Bar.
“We still have the sign and a mirror from the Jared Bar in the new restaurant,” said Webb. “And we kept the two round tables that were Julio’s.”
The idea to open a restaurant specializing in breakfast and lunch came to Webb in the early 2000s when he drove truck for Walmart for 22 years.
“There was a restaurant in Mansfield, Pennsylvania; it was owned by three retired ladies,” recalled Webb. “They just wanted something to do, and they opened up just for breakfast. They got so busy they had to expand onto the building. Ever since then, I wanted to open up something like that.”
The name for the restaurant came about for a couple different reasons, said Webb.
“We’re Christians, and the Bible verse (Luke 22:19) that’s on the sign is when Jesus had their first Communion. Jesus said, ‘Break this,’ broke the bread and blessed it and said, ‘Eat this in remembrance of me.’ That was the biggest reason,” said Webb. “But another reason is a good friend of mine that I worked with at Walmart all of these years, when we would go out to eat, he’d always say, ‘Do you want to stop and break bread?’ He always said that you might sit down to eat with an enemy, but when you’re done eating with them, you’re going to be friends.”
Though the couple has never owned a restaurant before, David Webb said he loves to cook and does a lot of cooking for large dinners at the church they attend – Soldier Community Church.
“I’ve cooked for as many as 300 people at one time. I’ve cooked 150 pounds of roast beef at one time, but I had six to eight hours to do it in,” said Webb. “Now I have five to eight minutes to get food ready. There’s going to be a little bit of a learning curve with short order cooking.”
Breaking Bread is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The breakfast menu features eggs — prepared lots of different ways — bacon, sausage, pancakes, waffles, French toast, oatmeal. Some of Webb’s specialties for lunch include smoked pulled pork and the meatloaf burger. Other lunch menu items include hamburgers, sandwiches, soups and salads.
Webb’s goal is to make their restaurant a happy place with delicious food.
“You can’t make everybody happy all of the time,” said Webb. “But I want to try to make as many people as happy as I possibly can, including the people who work here.”