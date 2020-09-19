Analytical Services Inc. in Brockway, PA has been awarded an A2LA Certification of Accreditation of ISO/IEC 17025 for Chemical Testing of Powdered Metals. This prestigious certification was awarded to Analytical Services in August 2020 for Excellence.
Brockway Analytical Services awarded accreditation
Alex Nelson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Punxsutawney Area Hospital partners with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center
-
Community lends a hand to Keno Beezer
-
Brookville defeats DuBois in opener
-
Shoplifting charges filed against former DuBois mayor
-
Bulldogs blast Tide, 44-0
-
DuBois resident preparing for Bike2Build to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity
-
Falcon Knights rout Brockway, 37-7
-
New-look Lady Cardinals set to take the court
-
Clearfield shuts out Penns Valley, 27-0
-
Scarnati announces Senate passage of bill to give schools final decision on fall sport, spectators
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.