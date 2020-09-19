A2LA Certification

William J Sabatose (left), president and Charles Chestnut, lab manager with their certificate for chemical testing of powdered metals.

Analytical Services Inc. in Brockway, PA has been awarded an A2LA Certification of Accreditation of ISO/IEC 17025 for Chemical Testing of Powdered Metals. This prestigious certification was awarded to Analytical Services in August 2020 for Excellence.

