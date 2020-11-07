BROCKWAY — Jena Zimmerman became the Bucktail Council’s first female Eagle Scout Monday, achieving a lifelong goal for the Brockway girl.
Zimmerman has only been in Scouts BSA for two years, but she was in Girl Scouts for 12 years before that. She said that the speed of getting her Eagle Scout is not unheard of, but it takes a lot of work.
“You have to put the pedal to the metal to get it done that fast, but it can be done,” she said. “Many kids don’t do it that fast. I was 16 when I started at BSA. Girls were not allowed in BSA until 2018, but I have been a Girl Scout for years.”
At the Bucktail Council, Sheri Price said that Zimmerman’s accomplishment is impressive.
“What she did is very difficult,” Price said. “Only 8% of Scouts earn Eagle, and she only joined at 16. Typically, people join at 12 and take the entire time to become an Eagle before they turn 18.”
Price said that a Scout needs to earn 21 merit badges to become an Eagle, and there are palms given for every five badges earned about that 21. Zimmerman will have four palms.
Along with the other work necessary to become an Eagle Scout, Zimmerman had to design a project and get it approved. For her project, she decided to help out her fire department. Zimmerman fixed and painted the drywall in the fire hall.
“I have been a firefighter for over two years,” she said. “My dad has been a firefighter for seven years, and I always wanted to help the community, so I was like, ‘I’ll become a firefighter.’ For my Eagle Project, I wanted to help out my fire department because the fire hall needed work, and this will benefit them.”
Becoming an Eagle Scout is a big deal for Zimmerman. Growing up, she saw boys she knew earning ranks in the scouts, and she wanted to participate.
“I’m very proud,” Zimmerman said. “My brother and others I knew had become Eagle Scouts, and I couldn’t do that back then, but I really wanted to. Now I can, and I’m so excited that I could join Scouts BSA and become an Eagle Scout.”
Zimmerman enjoyed the outdoor component to Scouts BSA. She is a member of the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School Chapter of the FFA, so she spends a lot of her time focusing on outdoor-related topics. Zimmerman is very involved in many aspects of her school. She is a cheerleader and is in marching band. As a volunteer firefighter and leader in Scouts, she said she has to be very organized to keep everything straight.
“I schedule everything, and I just move around to make it work,” she said.
Price said that Zimmerman’s dedication paid off.
“She’s a great kid,” Price said. “She’s a hard worker. It was important to her, so she pushed herself.”