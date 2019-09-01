BROOKVILLE — A Brookville home caught fire early Friday morning, drawing many of the surrounding volunteer fire departments to the town.
At about 2 a.m. Friday, Brookville, Corsica, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Pine Creek, Knox Township, Warsaw Township, Sigel, and J.E. DuBois Hose Company responded to the call for 208 Hiawatha Street in Brookville.
The call came in as a structure fire, with the caller reporting the garage was on fire. The garage was separate from the home, and located at the back side of the building. When first responders arrived on scene the garage was reported to be fully involved, and endangering the house.
“When I got there the garage was completely lost and it was extending into the house and I was worried about the neighbor’s garage, so I called in a second alarm,” Fire Chief Dave Miller said.
According to Brookville Police Officer Justin Miller, a trucker passing by on the way to one of the plants located near that end of town saw the fire and stopped to alert the people inside. The trucker ran around banging on windows and doors to wake up the people inside.
Once awake, the two occupants grabbed their two dogs and fled to the neighbors house to wait for fire departments to arrive. There were no injuries reported, and everyone made it out of the house unharmed.
The garage was fully engulfed and only the frame of the structure remained standing once the fire was under control. The back side of the house also caught fire from the close proximity. Chief Dave Miller said the fire spread up the back part and into the eaves and roof area.
At the time of speaking to officer Miller, a cause of the fire had not been determined, and the owners did not know what would have caused the fire in their garage.
The Red Cross is helping the family at this time, and they are able to get back into the house to retrieve anything they might need.