BROOKVILLE — “I knew I had made the correct career choice,” Tara Burns, formerly of Brookville, said after her first mission trip with Surgicorps, a group whose mission is to change lives, one surgery at a time.

Surgicorps International makes four to six mission trips each year to “provide free surgical and medical care for people in need around the world,” Burns said. “These individuals lack access to the most basic health care including specialty reconstructive surgery for the treatment of cleft lips and palates, severe burn scar deformities and any number of acquired or congenital defects.” The Pittsburgh-based group was founded in 1994 by Dr. Jack Demos.

Burns is a physician assistant, currently working at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center in Arizona, specializing in plastic and reconstructive surgery. She also travels with Surgicorps on two mission trips each year, a ministry that began when she was a student at Duquesne University.

“I was first introduced to Surgicorps in 2004 when I was enrolled in the physician assistant (PA) program at Duquesne,” she said. “The head of our program asked our class if anyone was interested in doing a rotation in plastic surgery in a developing country, and the rest is history.” Her first mission trip was to Vietnam.

“When I went on that very first trip to Vietnam with Surgicorps as a PA student, I knew that I had made the correct career choice and that mission work would be a lifelong passion of mine,” she said.

Not only has she learned surgical techniques, “Surgicorps and its volunteers have also taught me the life lessons of patience and compassion. Medical mission trips with Surgicorps keep me emotionally grounded and humble. Those lessons are what I strive to continue while working with patients,” Burns said.

She said that in many of the countries visited by Surgicorps, “patients must travel by foot for hours or sometimes days to get medical attention.” One patient who “impacted my life was a farmer from Brazil. He was a father, about 45 to 50 years old, who had worked his entire life providing for his wife and children. He was born with a cleft lip and could not afford to have it repaired because all of his meager earnings went to support his family,” she said.

“When he learned that Surgicorps was coming to an area close to where he lived, he came, hoping Surgicorps could help him,” she said. “On our last day of surgery we were able to successfully repair his lip with a surgical procedure that took only 45 minutes. This farmer exited surgery with his lip fully intact and functional. We handed him a mirror and his smile said it all. He asked for permission to keep the mirror and promised us that he would never stop smiling.”

Burns has completed 28 mission trips with Surgicorps since that first rotation. “The vast amount of medical knowledge and surgical skills I have learned over the last 14 years of traveling with Surgicorps is something that I use in my day-to-day work as a reconstructive plastic surgery PA. Professionally I would not be where I am today without the training I have received” on those mission trips, she said.

Five years ago Surgicorps became even more strongly connected to Brookville. “My fourth-grade teacher, Peggy Willeumier, started a local outreach group called Women of Works + Jim (WOW). These volunteers make bears and blankets to send with mission groups. I never dreamed the impact she would have on Surgicorps. The joy and happiness on the recipients’ faces as they receive a bear before going into surgery or upon their return to their room after surgery is priceless,” Burns said.

“As Surgicorps celebrates its 25th anniversary, I will be celebrating my 30th trip traveling with Surgicorps,” Burns said. “My experiences with Surgicorps solidified my desire to be in the medical profession and to help those in need. I am privileged and honored to work with a great medical team on each and every trip. Each trip provides me with the opportunity to expand my surgical techniques and medical education.

“When I think of individuals whose lives have been changed because of Surgicorps and the surgeries they freely provide, I am reminded that I never want to take for granted the blessings and opportunities that I have been given,” she said.

More information about Surgicorps is available at www.surgicorps.org.